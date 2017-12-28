Man believed to be homeless found dead on Christmas

The City of Boulder says it exceeded the water quality standard for haloacetic acids in late May or early June 2017. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2006 Getty Images)

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - A man who is believed to have been homeless was found dead in Boulder in cold weather on Christmas.



The body of 44-year-old Benjamin Harvey was found outside the Boulder History Museum near the University of Colorado at around 2 a.m. Monday.



Police Sgt. Melissa Carey told the Daily Camera that there weren't any signs of foul play. The coroner's office is investigating how he died.



Temperatures dipped down to about 10 degrees between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.



