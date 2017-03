Man charged with assault for allegedly biting firefighter

Handcuffs. (Photo: KUSA)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - An Arizona man has been charged with felony assault and obstruction of a police officer after he allegedly bit a Colorado firefighter and fought with law enforcement following a rollover crash.



The Durango Herald reports that 20-year-old Joe Benally was charged Friday and faces up to six years in prison if convicted on the assault charge.



Authorities say Benally was a passenger in a car that rolled over on February 23 south of Hesperus. After the driver was taken into custody, Benally allegedly started fighting with a firefighter and bit him on the finger.



Benally also allegedly fought with a sheriff's deputy and state patrol trooper when they tried to put him into handcuffs.



He was freed on his own recognizance after agreeing to show up for future court appearances.



