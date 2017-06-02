Jose Hilario Soto. (Photo: Lauren Lekander)

PARKER, COLO. - Parker Police arrested a Denver man Thursday on multiple charges, including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a news release said.

The full list of charges that Jose Hilario Soto, 20, is facing include:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Enticement of a child

False imprisonment and assault in the third degree

Two children said a former employee of Otomi Martial Arts in Parker touched them inappropriately.

Police found out that Soto occasionally volunteered at Otomi in Parker between March and May 2017 before becoming a paid employee in late May, and that he also volunteered at an Otomi in Aurora over the last three years.

The owners of Otomi Martial Art cooperated with the investigation and Soto is no longer employed there.

Soto was arrested and booked into Douglas County Jail. Parker Police are still investigating and plan to file charges with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office early next week, the news release said.

Parker Police do not know of any additional incidents involving Soto, but ask that anyone who may have additional information contact Detective Bev Wilson at 303-805-6561 or bwilson@parkeronline.org.

© 2017 KUSA-TV