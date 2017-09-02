Man dead after rolling SUV into Dillon Reservoir

Dillon Reservoir (Photo: Google)

SUMMIT COUNTY - A man is dead after rolling his SUV into Dillon Reservoir.

Colorado State Patrol learned of the crash Friday afternoon. They determined the 27-year-old man from Silverthorne was heading east on Swan Mountain Road at around 11 pm Thursday when he went off the left side of the road and down an embankment, then rolled into the reservoir. The vehicle was completely underwater overnight.

The vehicle and driver were removed from the water Friday. Alcohol and speed are both considered possible factors in the crash.

The coroner will determine the cause and manner of the man's death. His identity has not been released.

