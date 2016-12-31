Man dies after being hit by car in Aurora

Shooting. (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - A man died after being hit by a car near East Colfax Avenue and Nome Street in Aurora around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

An investigation showed the man was crossing East Colfax mid-block between Nome and Oswego streets, from north to south, when he was hit in the westbound lane of Colfax.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Aurora Police, the vehicle that hit him left the scene.

While police and the Aurora Fire Department were on scene, witnesses pointed out the vehicle as it drove eastbound on East Colfax past the crash scene.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle a few blocks away.

The woman who was driving was taken into custody. She is being held on a $20,000 bond and is being charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and DUI.

No names are being released at this time.

