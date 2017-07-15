Man dies after feed pile collapses on him in Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a 30-year-old man died after a silage pile collapsed on him in northern Colorado.



Cpl. Matt Turner, a spokesman for the Weld County Sheriff's Office, says the man was climbing down the fermenting pile of feed on a farm south of Johnstown when it collapsed Friday. The man, whose name has not been released, was trying to remove a tarp covering the pile.



The Greeley Tribune reports sheriff's deputies performed CPR and managed to get the man's heart beating again, but he died later in the morning.



Silage piles at the farm, like those at many agricultural operations around Weld County, stand as tall as two-story buildings and stretch hundreds of feet.

