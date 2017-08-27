Capitol Peak in Pitkin County, Colorado (Photo: Google Maps)

PITKIN COUNTY - A 21-year-old man has died after a fall on Capitol Peak near Aspen, making him the fifth person to die on the mountain this year.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says the man's climbing partner reported Sunday morning that he had not returned to camp the day before. He said the pair became separated at the Knife Edge, when they chose to take different routes down.

The reporting climber said he took the standard route down, while his friend took a more direct and dangerous route despite his objections.

A search and rescue team found the man's body at around 12:15 Sunday afternoon.

His identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

