Man dies while rafting in Browns Canyon

CHAFFEE COUNTY - A man died Tuesday afternoon while rafting in Browns Canyon along the Arkansas River.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office was called about a man who had been pulled out of the water near the Widow Maker Rapids – a class 3 three section of water.

Deputies say the man was on a private raft trip when he fell into the water.

He was retrieved shortly after and was immediately administered CPR.

After CPR attempts failed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity will be released at a later time.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue, Salida Fire Swift Water Rescue and Colorado Parks and Wildfire assisted at the scene.

