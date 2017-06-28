KUSA
Close

Man falls off paddleboard, never resurfaces

Allison Sylte, KUSA 11:17 AM. MDT June 28, 2017

DELTA COUNTY - The body of a man who fell off of a paddleboard Tuesday evening and never resurfaced has been recovered by search and rescuers.

The victim, identified only as a 44-year-old Grand Junction man, had been paddleboarding in Eggleston Lake on Grand Mesa.

Delta County Deputies say a witness and a woman who was with the man saw him fall into the water and tried to rescue him, but were unsuccessful.

