Man fatally shot by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was former deputy there

A former Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed by deputies Sunday night outside of the department's headquarters. (Photo: Anastasiya Bolton, KUSA)

CENTENNIAL - Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a former colleague Sunday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man shot was former deputy Mark Bidon. The 50-year-old worked at the sheriff's office from 2000 to his resignation in 2010, according to a news release.

“This is a difficult day for our entire agency,” Sheriff Dave Walcher said in a news release. “Not only are we needing to support our deputies who have been involved in this critical incident, we also want to provide support to those employees who previously worked with the suspect and may be affected by these events.”

According to Julie Brooks, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at 13101 E. Broncos Parkway.

Brooks said the shooting occurred at the employee entrance to the sheriff’s office, which has a security gate.

According to a news release, an on-duty deputy leaving the parking lot saw a vehicle back into the exit gate area. The deputy said he spoke to the man and saw he had a gun.

Two other deputies arrived "almost immediately," according to the news release, and when Bidon turned the gun toward one of them, deputies fired their weapons to "stop the threat."

According to the department’s radio traffic from the time of the incident, a reporting party says there’s a “possible 10-96 at employee gate.”

Sources tell 9Wants to Know “10-96” is code that refers to a person with possible mental health issues.

Radio traffic also indicated the person had a “pistol on his lap and is being cooperative.”

Then, according to radio traffic, the officer says, “one shots (sic) fired, grab the gun.”

Dispatch is heard saying, “copy shots fired.”

Brooks says currently employed Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies were not injured in the shooting.

In accordance with Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office protocol, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

