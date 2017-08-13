Man found dead in Boulder Canyon ID'd

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - The name of a 51-year-old Longmont man who was found dead last week by two fishermen has been released.

Douglas Heggart's body had been there for at least a few hours, Boulder County deputies say. His vehicle was nearby.

Heggart was found in a popular climbing and recreational area in the 29400 block of Boulder Canyon Drive a little east of Nederland.

The Boulder County Sheriff's and the Boulder County Coroner's Office are jointly looking into the death. It doesn't appear to have been caused by some kind of outdoor accident, but it also doesn't appear to be suspicious at this time, the sheriff's office says.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

© 2017 KUSA-TV