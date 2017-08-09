Man found dead in Boulder Canyon Wednesday

The man's death appears neither suspicious nor the cause of climbing. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating. (Photo: Axis Graphics/9NEWS)

NEDERLAND - A 51-year-old Longmont man was found dead in the area of Castle Rock around noon Wednesday by two fishermen, authorities say.

The unidentified man's body had been there for at least a few hours, Boulder County deputies say. His vehicle was nearby.

The man's body was found in a popular climbing and recreational area in the 29400 block of Boulder Canyon Drive a little east of Nederland.

The Boulder County Sheriff's and the Boulder County Coroner's Office are jointly looking into the death. It doesn't appear to have been caused by some kind of outdoor accident, but it also doesn't appear to be suspicious at this time, the sheriff's office says.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

His identity is being held until his family can be notified.

