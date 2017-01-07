Man found dead in Boulder mobile home park

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The body of a 67-year-old man was found in the snow by a passerby Saturday morning in north Boulder.

At 7:45 a.m., dispatch received a call about a frozen body that was found in the northwest corner of the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park, located at 4475 N. Broadway.

The call originally thought it was a woman in the snow. Authorities who responded discovered the body of a man who lived in the mobile home park.

The man had several roommates who said they had last seen him in his bedroom between 11 p.m. and midnight the night before.

The name of the man was not released.

Investigators say there's no initial indication of foul play, but the case remains under joint investigation by sheriff's and coroner's investigators.

