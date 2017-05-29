Man found dead near snow-packed trail near Aspen

Maroon Bells (Photo: Lara Conway)

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man found near a trail in the Aspen area.



The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says the body of the man, who appeared to be in his mid-30s, was found next to the snow-packed trail to Crater Lake near the Maroon Bells Saturday morning. Investigators don't believe he had been there long and may have hurt himself and been unable to make it back down the trail, possibly on Friday.



The Aspen Daily News reports that authorities don't believe the body is that of a New Mexico man who failed to return from a trip to climb Maroon Bells and nearby Pyramid Peak in September. Forty-nine-year-old David Cook of Corrales was last seen Sept. 20 by a U.S. Forest Service employee near Maroon Lake.



