Man hospitalized after Sunday night house fire in Denver

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - A man is being treated at the hospital after a small fire in a house near South Irving Street and West Gill Place in the Westwood neighborhood.

The 911 call came in just before 7:30 p.m.

Police treating house fire as a crime scene after arresting someone inside. Arson investigators looking for cause. #9News pic.twitter.com/EAGOo0dBFN — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) January 9, 2017

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots before the fire in a small structure attached to the front of the home.

As fire crews headed to scene, they were told to be aware of gunshots coming from the same area.

More than a dozen firefighters and police officers at the scene of the house fire. Flames are out. #9News pic.twitter.com/BfjQFN4RmL — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) January 9, 2017

Police went to the house with firefighters to keep them safe as they put out the flames from the street, then officers went inside.

DPD found one man living there and took him to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"The visible flame that we saw, we knocked it down so that Denver police could make their safe entry in the building," Denver Fire Assistant Chief CJ Haberkorm said. "We were able to extinguish the majority of the fire from outside."

Denver Police putting up police tape near house fire. No word or injuries or cause. #9News pic.twitter.com/qsgoX7iuL6 — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) January 9, 2017

Police are treating the fire as a crime scene.

The man at the hospital is being treated as a person of interest for the fire and possible gunshots. His name has not been released.

Denver arson investigators have a partnership with the ATF and both agencies are here looking into what happened.

(© 2017 KUSA)