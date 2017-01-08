KUSA
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Close

Man hospitalized after Sunday night house fire in Denver

9NEWS @ 10. 1/8/2017

Victoria Sanchez, KUSA 10:29 PM. MST January 08, 2017

KUSA - A man is being treated at the hospital after a small fire in a house near South Irving Street and West Gill Place in the Westwood neighborhood.

The 911 call came in just before 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots before the fire in a small structure attached to the front of the home.

As fire crews headed to scene, they were told to be aware of gunshots coming from the same area.

Police went to the house with firefighters to keep them safe as they put out the flames from the street, then officers went inside.

DPD found one man living there and took him to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"The visible flame that we saw, we knocked it down so that Denver police could make their safe entry in the building," Denver Fire Assistant Chief CJ Haberkorm said. "We were able to extinguish the majority of the fire from outside."

Police are treating the fire as a crime scene.

The man at the hospital is being treated as a person of interest for the fire and possible gunshots. His name has not been released. 

Denver arson investigators have a partnership with the ATF and both agencies are here looking into what happened. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories