Man in wheelchair hit by car in Denver

Auto-ped with serious injuries at Quincy and Tamarac (Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

KUSA - A man in a wheelchair has serious injuries after being hit by a car at a crosswalk in southeast Denver Wednesday night.

Denver Police say it happened at the corner of Quincy Avenue and Tamarac Drive just after 7 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene, and was later arrested for investigation of vehicular assault.

The man in the wheelchair was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

The crash closed eastbound Quincy at Tamarac while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Copyright 2016 KUSA