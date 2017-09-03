Man injured after being hit by train in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Authorities say a man in Colorado Springs was seriously injured after he was struck by a train.



Colorado Springs police found the man Saturday night. He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable.



The man's name was not released and the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.



Police say the train conductor saw the man but was unable to stop before hitting him.



The train was hauling 50 cars loaded with coal.

