Man jailed, motorcycle rider hospitalized after Friday crash

A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night in a crash on the northwestern outskirts of Fort Collins.

The rider was in the area of Laporte Avenue and Sunset Street, near Poudre High School, about 9 p.m. when he collided with a Subaru. The rider, whose name was not immediately available Saturday, was treated and transported to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland with life-threatening injuries, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabe Easton said.

The driver of the Subaru, Matthew Dungan, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, vehicular assault and left turn violation, according to Larimer County Jail records.

The collision spurred an hours-long road closure and happened a short distance from Fort Collins city limits. Additional information about the crash was not available Saturday afternoon.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2rOy98B

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan