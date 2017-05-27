Man killed in Weld County oil tank fire identified

(Photo: Mt. View Fire Rescue)

KUSA - The Weld County Coroner’s Officer has identified the man killed when an oil tank battery caught fire in Mead on Thursday.

32-year-old Oscar Lopez Velasquez of Greeley died in an explosion while working on the Anadarko site.

Three other people were critically injured.

PREVIOUS: One killed, three injured in oil tank fire near Mead

At the time, contract crews were working on what is called a battery, a tank or group of tanks that collect crude oil before it goes into a pipeline.

There is still no word on how the fire started.

It's the second fatal explosion at or near an Anadarko site in Weld County in the last two months.

Anadarko, state agencies and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

