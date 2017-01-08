Man killed, young boy injured after crash in Thornton

Police lights.

KUSA - A man is dead and a young boy is injured after another driver slammed into his car on Sunday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at 156th and York Street in Thornton.

According to police, a woman headed north on York either drifted or lost control and hit a car headed south.

The man in that car was killed. Police say there was a young boy in that car as well. He was taken to St. Anthony's North.

It's suspected the female driver had alcohol in her system. It's unclear what charges, if any, she will face. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No names have been released.

York Street from 149th to 156th is closed as police investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid this area.

