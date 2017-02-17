Man lost for 5 days in Great Sand Dunes

Great Sand Dunes National Park Colorado. Credit: KUSA (Photo: Hansen, Christopher)

KUSA - A man has been found safe after spending five days wandering lost through Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, braving low temperatures, high winds and snow storms with little winter gear as he tried to find his car.

The man, identified as Bryan Skilinski from New York State, first entered the park on Saturday. Search crews found him near sunset Thursday a mile and a half south of the park’s visitor center.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, Skilinski had first become disoriented while he was hiking in deep snow.

More than 28 people from multiple agencies participated in the search.

“We could not have asked for a better outcome,” Great Sand Dunes National Park Acting Superintendent Scott Stonum said in a news release.

