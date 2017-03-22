Man missing after canoe capsized at Wellington Lake

A man is missing after his canoe capsized at Wellington Lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
A couple was canoeing on the lake when their canoe capsized. The woman was rescued and airlifted to a hospital with hypothermia.
The man, described as being over 60-years-old, is still missing. A dive team is in the water looking for him.
The incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
