Man missing after canoe capsized at Wellington Lake

Kyle Nelson, KUSA 11:46 AM. MDT March 22, 2017

A man is missing after his canoe capsized at Wellington Lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

A couple was canoeing on the lake when their canoe capsized. The woman was rescued and airlifted to a hospital with hypothermia.

The man, described as being over 60-years-old, is still missing. A dive team is in the water looking for him.

The incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

 

