Man missing since Christmas found dead in overturned car

HUDSON - A Fort Lupton man who was reported missing on Christmas day was found dead this week in an overturned car.

A bicyclist riding along Highway 52 noticed a car overturned down an embankment between Weld County Roads 41 and 43 just west of the town of Hudson around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The description of the vehicle matched the description of the car in which Brian Erives was last seen driving.

Thursday morning the Weld County coroner identified the body found inside the vehicle as Erives. Family members had reported him missing on December 25.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.

