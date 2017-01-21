Man rescued after getting lost in RMNP backcountry

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK – A 58-year-old man survived a night in the Rocky Mountain National Park backcountry after getting lost in deep snow while hiking.

Park rangers rescued him after two other visitors skiing in the area spotted him Saturday morning.

The man was about 300 yards off the North Longs Peak Trail, just south of Alberta Falls.

Rangers say the man had hypothermia and exposure-related injuries.

Crews used a toboggan to get him out of the snow before a helicopter flew him to University of Colorado Hospital.

A 58-year-old man from Grand Forks, North Dakota, spent an unplanned night in the backcountry of Rocky Mountain National Park (Photo: Rocky Mountain National Park)

At least 15 people assisted in the rescue effort.

