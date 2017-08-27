Man rescues daughter from Roaring Fork River

Photo: Google

ASPEN - A 15-year-old girl has her dad to thank for saving her life after falling into the Roaring Fork River in Pitkin County.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says the girl fell about 15 feet into the water near the Grottos, about 10 miles east of Aspen, at around 1:15 Saturday afternoon.

She was knocked unconscious in the fall and was underwater for over 45 seconds before her father pulled her out. When he saw that she wasn't breathing, he performed CPR.

She was carried to an ambulance about half a mile away, then taken to Aspen Valley Hospital. Her condition has not been released.

© 2017 KUSA-TV