Man sent to hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake

Western rattlesnake strike ready (Photo: SteveMcsweeny, Steve Mcsweeny)

KUSA - A man was sent to a local hospital in life-threatening condition after being bitten by a rattlesnake at Mt. Galbriath trailhead near Golden Saturday afternoon.

The hiker, in his 30s, was up along the trailhead when the rattlesnake bit him, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman he was with called emergency responders just before 1 p.m., who hiked about a mile and a half just to get to the hikers.

Golden Gate Fire, the sheriff's office, and JeffCo Open Space responded and took the man to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

A St. Anthony's spokesperson said a man brought to their hospital with a rattlesnake bite died Saturday, but could not confirm it was the hiker, nor provide his name.

