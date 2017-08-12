Man shot in vehicle in parking lot of Boulder apartment complex

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

BOULDER - A man in his 20s died at the hospital early Saturday morning after he was shot in the parking lot of the San Juan Del Centro apartment complex.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was shot inside a vehicle just before 2 a.m. in the area of the 3100 block of 34th Street.

While no suspects have been identified, investigators say there is not threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

