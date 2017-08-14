Man shot, killed in Cherry Creek State Park identified

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Amash)

KUSA - The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed after an altercation at Cherry Creek State Park Sunday evening.

Jackson Chavez, 26, was shot in the chest and abdomen, according to the coroner. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators are searching for the suspect in the shooting, which was reported at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the west boat ramp.

At this point, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says the person responsible is not believed to be a threat to the community at large.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who was in the park and may have more information. You can provide tips by calling the sheriff's office at 303-795-4711.

If you have information about the shooting but want to stay anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).



