Man suspected of hitting deputy arrested

Deputy Tribuzio with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office was injured in a hit-and-run on Wednesday. He's been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

ELBERT COUNTY - A man wanted for hitting and injuring an Elbert County deputy and driving away was arrested on Friday.

Deputy Anthony Tribuzio was trying to clear debris from County Road 33 on Wednesday when a white pickup slammed into him.

On Friday another deputy saw a similar truck and pulled it over. The driver was arrested for the hit-and-run.

Elbert County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Tribuzio says the day of his accident started like most days patrolling Hwy 86.

“I was headed South on County Rd. 33,” said Deputy Tribuzio.

That's when he said he noticed some type of object in the road.

“Different types of tools scattered on the road way,” he said.

He decided to turn his patrol car around so he could clear the road before someone damaged their car. He parked his patrol car on the side of the road and put on his hazard lights before beginning the cleanup.

“I saw a vehicle, a white pickup truck coming down the road,” said Deputy Tribuzio.

That's when he said he tried to move out of the way.

“He was going at a fairly high rate of speed,” he said.

He tried to avoid being hit by the truck.

“My rear legs got clipped by the front of his vehicle.”

The truck took off, but deputy Tribuzio was able to get a look at it.

“At that moment I was really dazed and my right ankle really hurt,” Deputy Tribuzio said.

He says he couldn't get his handheld radio to work so he crawled, then hopped to his car to call for help.

Deputy Tribuzio says, “The pain really started to hit in on me so it seemed like it took about a half an hour”.

In reality he says it only took about 5 to 10 minutes for help to reach him. Amazingly he didn't break any bones or suffer serious injuries - mainly just a sprained ankle.

He's sore and limping as he waits to heal, but says this experience does not change his dedication to the job.

“It’s not like I'm going to go to work and nothing is ever going to happen to me, I always expect something to happen," Deputy Tribuzio said.

Deputy Tribuzio's thoughts Friday were actually with his colleagues.

He says taking time off for his recovery is putting a strain on the sheriff's office and he wants to get back to work as soon as possible to help his team. With Doctors approval he could be back as soon as next Wednesday.

