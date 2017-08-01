Man swept away in Confluence Park dies

Darkness made the search for two men swept into the Platte in Confluence Park. (Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

KUSA - One person is dead after he and another man were swept away by the South Platte River in Confluence Park late Monday night.

Denver firefighters say the two men were first seen near the water of Confluence Park just before midnight. Rescue crews then started to look for the two men and one of them was able to get out of the water on his own – though he did have to be cut out of a fenced-in area.

The other man, who has not been identified, was found face-down and unresponsive near 31st Street and Arkins Court in the River North area, according to Denver Fire.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital and has not been identified.

The search for the two men was made difficult by darkness, but Denver Fire got help illuminating the area from a helicopter.

