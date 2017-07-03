Man trying to repel mosquitoes accidentally ignites trailer full of fireworks

Photo: file

ROUTT COUNTY - A man who instinctively threw a smoke device meant to repel mosquitoes after it burned him accidentally started a fire and explosion Sunday evening after it landed inside of a trailer full of fireworks.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office says first responders arrived at the scene at around 5:50 p.m. Deputies said there were several cases of live fireworks inside the trailer, which was parked on County Road 52E just west of CR 129.

As crews battled the blaze, several fireworks continued to detonate.

The man who investigators believe started the blaze was taken to the hospital with severe burns. The sheriff’s office says he instinctually threw the smoke device after it burned him, causing the entire chain of events.

At this point, investigators say the incident was an accident.

