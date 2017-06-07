Man wanted for ties to Braille trail signs theft

The man the office is looking for (Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO. - Who would want to steal signs in Braille? That's what Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever stole various trail signs, including Braille ones, from Genesee Park earlier this year, its Facebook said.

Around April 22 to May 6, signs were taken from the Beaver Brook Trailhead in the 27500 block of Stapleton Drive, and the Chavez and Braille Trails.

Thirty-seven Braille Interpretive signs meant to help the visually impaired enjoy the park were among the signs stolen, and were valued at more than $18,000.

A man was caught on video and is a person of interest to the office in this case. Cameras caught him stealing a laminated paper sign used as a replacement for one of the previously stolen ones on May 14 at 8 a.m.

He is described by the office as a white man, around 55 to 65 years of age, weighing around 160 to 190 pounds, with white hair but bald on top. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white lettering on the left breast area, light-colored cargo pants and with a dark-colored backpack. A small, black dog was with him off leash.

The man the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, please call Investigator Fehringer at (720) 497-7860, the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Reference case number 17-13308 when you call.

