Man who died rafting on Poudre identified

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died Tuesday after his raft flipped on a commercial trip on the rough waters of the Poudre River.

The cause of death for William McHarg, a 64-year-old from Severance, was listed as sudden cardiac death/asphyxia by drowning.

Investigators are working to determine whether he died naturally or by accident, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

RELATED: Rare commercial rafting death reported on Poudre River

RELATED: Man dead after falling into Poudre on rafting trip

RELATED: Snowmelt pushes Poudre River to minor flood stage

A rafting guide performed CPR on McHarg shortly after he was pulled from the river, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

All of the rafters, including McHarg, were wearing life jackets and helmets, the Coloradoan reports.

This was the second death on the Poudre in two weeks.

© 2017 KUSA-TV