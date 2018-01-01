KUSA
Man who functions at level of 8-year-old missing from Aurora

KUSA 3:37 PM. MST January 01, 2018

KUSA - A man police say functions at the level of an 8-year-old child is missing from Aurora. 

James Spain, 25, was last seen at 9 a.m. near 3600 South Cathay Street. 

Spain is developmentally disabled. He's described 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and brown shoes. 

He left his home on a red 10 speed bicycle carrying a folding shovel. He left a note stating that he would be digging a hole under a tree. Spain has run away in the past and was found in the Commerce City Area.

If you see him, call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100.

