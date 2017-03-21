Man who had trouble remembering identity reunited with family

This man can't remember who he is, according to Denver Police. (Photo: Denver Police)

KUSA - A man who was hit by a car and had trouble remembering who he was has now been reunited with his family.

Around 6:15 p.m. Denver Police tweeted that the man had been identified.

ALERT: Thanks to your help, this man has been identified and reunited with his family! 💃🏻 #DenverIsGood https://t.co/UnXQvcIKls — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2017

Denver Police say that someone saw him on the news and reconginzed him. That person then contacted the man's father who reached out to the hospital. Police do not plan on releasing the man's name.

Last Thursday, he was hit by a vehicle while walking at W. 8th Ave. and Speer Blvd. He was treated at Denver Health Medical Center, but police say he was having difficulty remembering who he was.

He remained in the hospital Tuesday evening.

