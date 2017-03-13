Man whose body was found near Montrose identified

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

MESA COUNTY - Authorities have identified the man whose skeletal remains were found west of Montrose last fall.

A forensic anthropological examination confirmed the remains were those of 56-year-old Nucla man Gerry “Hoop” Reed.

His body was found by hunters in the Sawmill Mesa area of the Uncompahgre Plateau. Medical investigators later recovered bones and fragments of clothing.

The Montrose County Coroner’s Office has ruled Reed’s death an accident due to hypothermia and exposure.

It’s unknown how long it took Reed’s body to be found.

