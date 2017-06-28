Man with dementia missing in Englewood

61-year-old Lloyd Borne

ENGLEWOOD - Police are searching for a 61-year-old man reported missing from Englewood.

Lloyd Borne was last seen Tuesday night walking out of Julia Temple Healthcare Center at 3401 Lafayette Street.

Police say Borne is unable to speak, has dementia and needs his medication.

He was last seen wearing a black and orange striped shirt, black shorts and non-skid socks.

If you spot him, call Englewood Police.

