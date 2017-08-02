(Photo: SKY9)

Adams County deputies are searching for at least one suspect after an early morning shooting. It happened just after 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

They say when a deputy tried to stop a car in the parking lot of 5810 Broadway the driver sped toward the deputy, who fired one shot. It is not known if the driver was shot.

The vehicle is described as a four door silver colored Honda Civic with a Colorado plate SRQ-316. The Honda Civic was last seen heading eastbound on East 58th Avenue.

Officials say a second vehicle also fled the scene. That car is described as a white sedan.

The sheriff's department says the deputy was not injured during this incident.

If you spot either car or have information you're asked to call 911.

© 2017 KUSA-TV