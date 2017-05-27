Man's body found in Maroon Bells Wilderness

A photo of the Maroon Bells in Aspen, Colo. (Photo: Kerry Leary)

PITKIN COUNTY - A man’s body was recovered from the Maroon Bells Wilderness Saturday morning after a hiker in the area spotted the body in the snow and called authorities.

Just after 7 a.m., a hiker on his way to climb the Bell Cord reported a man who appeared to be dead laying near the trail south of Crater Lake.

Members of Mountain Rescue Aspen arrived at the scene, confirmed that the man was dead and began recovery efforts.

The man appeared to be in his early 30s and was hiking alone.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says he had visible injuries to his head and leg. His official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The identity of the man will be released by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office once their investigations are complete.

