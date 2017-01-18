Manure truck rolls over in Aurora, hazmat team responds

Aurora Fire Rescue responds to the rollover crash of a truck hauling manure. No one was injured. (Photo: Aurora Fire Rescue)

AURORA - This story really stinks. (Sorry, we had to.)

The Aurora Fire Department's hazardous materials team was called out to a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon at East Hampden Avenue and South Parker Road.

There were no injuries.

Unfortunately for first responders, the truck was hauling tons of manure. Much of that manure spilled onto the roadway after the rollover crash, prompting the hazmat response.

E Hampden @ S Parker closed for large manure truck rollover, neg injuries HAZMAT on scene @AuroraPD @AuroraGov pic.twitter.com/UvOOSZy6VE — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 18, 2017

