Marade loses sponsors after protest last year

DENVER - In a few days, Denver will host the annual marade, or the largest celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2016, the event turned chaotic when Black Lives Matter 5280 protesters interrupted the march and chanted over speakers. The city of Denver's Dr. MLK Colorado Holiday Commission says it cost them thousands of dollars in sponsorship money this year.

Dr. Vern Howard has been chairman of the commission for 20 years and said the protest in 2016 was flat out "disrespectful."

"When they interrupt a program trying to get their voice heard, that's a character issue," Dr. Howard said about the outbursts last year.

Dr. Howard says sponsors have pulled support totaling up to $57,000 because of the actions of Black Lives Matter members. That makes up for more than half of the budget for statewide events that are handled by the commission, according to Dr. Howard.

Dr. Howard said the money was also given out in the form of scholarships to students around the state. He did not know how many students would be impacted this year but said on average, the commission gives about $20,000 in scholarships annually.

9NEWS asked Black Lives Matter 5280 about last year's marade and the resulting loss of money. The organization sent 9NEWS a Facebook message that said, "no comment."

This year's marade is happening Monday, January 16 at 9 a.m. It begins at City Park, which is located near 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. The marade winds through Civic Center Park.

