March 22 is Colorado Pint Day

DENVER - Fifty-seven breweries are helping to celebrate Colorado Pint Day, an event that helps raise money to protect Colorado's craft beer industry.

It is all part of Colorado Craft Beer week.

The participating breweries will donate $1 from each pint sold to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

"This year we worked with independent artist, Liam Ashurst, to create limited edition artwork for the Colorado 14er glass. We used a 16 oz glass and created a 14 oz pour line to create the “perfect pour”.

"Yes, this glass is part style, part education and all Colorado. We also used some super cool metallic gold and blue inks to make this feel a little extra special"

The other event coming up this week is the 4th Annual Collaboration Beer Fest on Saturday March 25 at 2 p.m. in Denver.

The festival will take place at the National Western Stock Show Complex and will feature more than 100 collaborative projects from across the world and "some of the most creative beer projects throughout the craft beer industry"

Each beer is a collaborative effort put forth by at least two or more breweries, one of which must be a Colorado brewery and a member of the Colorado Brewers Guild.

The other brewery can be across the street or in another country.

The website states "they can guarantee one thing: the beers of Collaboration Fest are sure to be some of the most unique, delicious and limited offerings you’ve ever tasted."

For a list of breweries participating in Colorado Pint day go to: https://coloradobeer.org/events/colorado-pint-day-2017/.

To get your tickets for the Collaboration Fest go to: http://www.collaborationfest.com/.

