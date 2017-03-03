Marijuana retailers leery of federal crackdown

(Photo: Kevin Duggan/Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - In the three months leading up to Feb. 14, 2012, Organic Alternatives medical marijuana dispensary owner Steve Ackerman sold off as much of his inventory as he could and destroyed what he could not.

That included both the marijuana plants he had growing and the products on his shelves. He knew that, come February, the police would be at the door of his Fort Collins shop — and every other dispensary in town — to make sure he closed his doors for good. Just a few months prior, Fort Collins voters banned medical marijuana dispensaries from operating within city limits.

"We basically just sold out of everything," he said. "We had to destroy it."

