Masked man 'forcefully' grabs woman at Chatfield corn maze

A woman visiting the Chatfield corn maze in Jefferson County filed a police report after she says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.

KUSA 5:20 PM. MDT October 23, 2017

