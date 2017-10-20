Massive international gaming event making Denver debut this weekend

DENVER - It's another sign of the growing eSports and gaming industry in Denver.

Denver is now one of only three U.S. cities to host the massive international gaming event, Dreamhack.

Dreamhack started in Sweden back in 1994, and over the years it has expanded and become much larger.

The massive event centers around professional game tournaments that have cash prizes.

But in addition to the pro tournaments, there are a lot of other activities including collegiate gaming matches, table top games, cosplay competitions, drone racing, drone combat - where drones shoot nets at each other, arcade games, and a whole lot more.

There is even a designated area where people are going to be hooking up their personal computers and systems to play video games.

Attendees will also get a chance to demo indie games created by developers in Colorado, and across the U.S.

"What Dreamhack does when it comes to a city is it brings this image that the city is a hub for eSports, for gaming. That's one of the reasons we decided to come to Denver was because there is such a big young audience here as well," said Justin Moskowitz, the U.S. marketing manager for Dreamhack.

This is the first time the event has ever come to Denver.

More than $400,000 will be on the line with the pro tournaments over the weekend.

The University of Colorado, University of Denver and Colorado State University will compete in collegiate matches at the event.

Moskowitz says Denver has a great location that can act as a central hub to continue to help grow the gaming industry.

"It can help out for sure with the young tech people," he said. "We want to keep moving to Denver and being a part of the local community, as well as driving the big companies looking for those people to come to Denver to continue to grow the local economy."

Dreamhack Denver 2017 begins at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Western National Complex. It runs, 24 hours, through Sunday at 6 p.m.

Don't worry, if you think that's a commitment, there are areas where guests can sleep and shower at the event.

And believe us, you may need all that time to see everything they'll have at Dreamhack.

For more information about the event, and how to buy tickets, click here.

