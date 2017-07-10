Mayor Hancock to deliver State of the City address

Mayor Michael Hancock (Photo: KUSA FILE)

Mayor Michael Hancock has several projects he's been focusing on for years that we'll get updates on during a speech on the 'State of the City' at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Over the years Mayor Hancock has promised several times to do more about Denver's homelessness issues.This last year we've seen some of those efforts come to fruition with homeless apartments and tiny homes.

Affordable housing overall is also something Hancock has said is a priority in his budget requests. He wants at least six-thousand affordable units in the city within the next ten years.

We'll also likely get a deeper look into the transportation office's recently announced spin-off. They used to be part of the public works department.

The mayor's also pushed for bigger public safety budgets including more police officers.

We will update on these and other topics as information becomes available.

