Md. couple adds warmth to arctic blast

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Maryland man dropped to the ground in Sunday’s cold. Thankfully it was planned!

Charles County’s Adam Mierzwa said he didn’t think it would be this cold when he first made his plans. Still, with temperatures feeling like they were in the single digits on Sunday, Mierzwa dropped down on one knee and proposed outside of the Jefferson Memorial.

“Jefferson is the first place we kissed and I decided it’s a great place for engagement, I wish it was 20 degrees warmer so I could feel my face,” Mierzwa said.

They quickly bundled up after flashing the diamond ring.

The DMV was under wraps Sunday. The Capital Wheel at National Harbor still turned but in Southeast D.C.s ‘hustling and bustling’ Eastern Market, things looked practically empty compared to how packed it normally is.

“I have to, that’s what keeps me going,” said Tina Amoky.

Amoky is one of the few vendors who decided to brave the weather with six pairs of pants and three pairs of gloves on. She actually sells winter hats, in case you forgot one!

“You’re rescuing people out here?” WUSA9 asked. “Well, that’s my job,” said Amoky throwing her hands back and laughing.

While laughter kept those warm at the market, it wasn’t all fun and games.

Maryland State Police said Sunday morning they responded to 194 crashes and nearly 160 disabled vehicles state-wide. Virginia State Police responded to more than 660 crashes and more than 900 disabled vehicles this morning.

Black ice is still a major concern.

D.C.’s Cold Emergency plan is in effect until 7 a.m. tomorrow. We’ll be sure to have any weather delays or closures on our WUSA 9 app.

Going back to the engagement, Mierzwa’s new fiancé laughed when asked about her freezing-cold proposal.

“Someone recommended a spring wedding!” said Katharine Gausmann.