Measure to reform regulations passes quickly through Colorado Senate

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Just three weeks into the 2017 legislative session, Colorado state Senate Republicans on Wednesday passed their biggest effort this year at regulatory reform— although the bill faces skepticism and an uncertain road ahead in the House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 1, sponsored by state Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton, picked up the backing of six of the Senate's 17 Democrats along the way.

However, House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, has given no commitment that she will back the measure, and a number of Democrats in the Senate complained during the debate that the proposal does not focus squarely enough on small businesses and leaves too many holes for companies that don’t need any sort of relief from the state.

