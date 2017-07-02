Medical issue could have led to accidental drowning at Jackson Lake

(Photo: Dave Pouge)

MORGAN COUNTY - Emergency crews recovered a body from Jackson Lake State Park early Sunday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says this death appears to be an accidental drowning.

Sunday morning, a witness told deputies there was a person walking near the private boat dock area at Jackson Lake late the previous night.

Video surveillance showed the man go into the water and not come back out.

Saturday night, deputies took a report of a missing person who did not return home. A search of the lake perimeter was unsuccessful.

His body was recovered around noon Sunday.

The sheriff's office says it's possible the victim suffered a medical issue and there's no indication at this time it was a suicide.

His name has not been released.

