Meet Berani, the Denver Zoo's new orangutan

The Denver Zoo welcomed another new animal this week.

The 24-year-old Sumatran orangutan named Berani was transferred from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans at the end of June. He is still getting used to his habitat, though, so the public not seen him yet.

Once he decides to venture out, visitors may see him in the Great Apes building of the Primate Panorama.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers the Sumatran orangutan to be "critically endangered." Because of this, zookeepers are hoping Berani will breed with 28-year-old female Nias. This match comes from a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, which ensures genetic diversity within zoos.

Visitors will soon be able to see Berani show off his swinging talents in the ropes and trees of his habitat.

Join us in welcoming Berani, a 24-yr-old, male Sumatran orangutan (he may not initially be visible as he acclimates to his new surroundings) pic.twitter.com/xv5wsfEpkK — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) July 7, 2017

